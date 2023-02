Foegele scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.

Foegele reached the 10-goal mark for the fifth straight season with his second-period tally. The 26-year-old winger has three goals and a helper over his last four contests, and it's been enough to get him a bit more trust from head coach Jay Woodcroft. Foegele has 16 points, 84 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-3 rating through 44 appearances.