Foegele notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Foegele set up Darnell Nurse's go-ahead tally in the second period. Over his last eight games, Foegele has two goals and five assists, providing valuable depth offense for the Oilers. The 26-year-old winger is up to 26 points through 60 outings this season, matching his production from 82 games a year ago. He's added 113 shots on net, 88 hits and a plus-4 rating in 2022-23.