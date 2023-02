Foegele scored twice and added four PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Through six outings in February, Foegele has four goals and an assist. The winger saw a little bit more responsibility since Evander Kane (upper body) couldn't play. Foegele now has nine goals, 80 shots on net, 72 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 42 appearances.