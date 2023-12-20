Foegele notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Foegele set up Leon Draisaitl's goal 1:23 into the game, but that was all the Oilers could generate. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Foegele, who has seen a bit more usage in a second-line role recently. For the year, the winger has 11 points, 63 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-10 rating over 29 appearances.