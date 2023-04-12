Foegele logged an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Foegele has a helper in each of his last two outings and four of his last eight. The 27-year-old winger helped out on a Mattias Ekholm tally in the first period. For the season, Foegele is up to 28 points -- two shy of his career high -- with 123 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-7 rating through 66 games.