Foegele logged an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Foegele has a helper in each of his last two outings and four of his last eight. The 27-year-old winger helped out on a Mattias Ekholm tally in the first period. For the season, Foegele is up to 28 points -- two shy of his career high -- with 123 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-7 rating through 66 games.
