Foegele (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
In a corresponding move, the Oilers activated Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) from the IR list. Foegele is not expected to be in the lineup Monday night versus Washington, but can be activated once he is cleared to return.
