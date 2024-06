Foegele scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Foegele cashed in a breakaway in the second period for the Oilers' first goal. After getting ejected for a knee-on-knee hit in Game 2, Foegele was able to net his second tally of the postseason. The winger has just four points with 33 hits, 27 shots on net, 23 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 18 playoff appearances.