Foegele scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, logged four hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Foegele opened the scoring 7:45 into the first period with his first goal of the year. His lack of offense has been a point of criticism for an Oilers team that often relies heavily on its superstars with little help from depth players. Foegele snapped a six-game point drought and now has two points, 19 shots on net, 26 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances. Given his poor form of late, it doesn't seem likely he'll get a chance to replace Evander Kane (wrist) in the top six.