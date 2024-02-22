Foegele scored two goals on five shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Foegele was bumped up to the top line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) out of the lineup. That assignment worked well for Foegele, who now has three goals over his last two games following an eight-game slump. The winger is nearing a career year -- he's matched his previous high with 13 goals and is one off his personal best with 29 points through just 53 appearances. He's added 124 shots on net, 57 hits and 32 PIM while mainly playing in a middle-six role.