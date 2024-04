Foegele scored two goals on nine shots in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

Foegele's first-period tally was the game-winner, and he added another for good measure in the second. The 28-year-old had been limited to one assist over his previous seven outings. The two-goal effort Monday got Foegele to the 40-point mark for the first time in his career with 19 goals and 21 helpers over 80 appearances. He's added 190 shots on net, 88 hits and a plus-3 rating while playing in a middle-six role.