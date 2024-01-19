Foegele scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Kraken.

Foegele has found some serious chemistry since moving up on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod. In addition to his stellar play on the penalty kill, he has also produced nine points in his past eight games. Foegele opened the scoring early in the second period by beating Joey Daccord and eventually shot in the game winner for his second goal of the game. He finished with a team-high 12 PIM and five shots on net in 14:52 TOI.