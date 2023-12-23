Foegele scored a goal on a team-high six shots on net and added an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The Oilers' lesser lights stepped up Friday, as Foegele snapped a shot from the slot past Jonathan Quick in the third period and then nearly scored again a few minutes later, before Ryan McLeod jammed home the rebound for the eventual game-winner. Foegele has found the scoresheet only three times in the last 13 games, although two of those were multi-point efforts, and on the season the 27-year-old has a modest five goals and 13 points through 31 contests.