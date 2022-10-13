Foegele isn't expected to play Wednesday against Vancouver, per Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com.
Foegele was considered a game-time decision, but he didn't come out for the Oilers' pregame warmups. With Kailer Yamamoto also unavailable, the Oilers might dress just 17 skaters, including 11 forwards, for their game against the Canucks.
