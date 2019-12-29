The Oilers recalled Lagesson from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

Lagesson will take the place of Matt Benning with the big club, as he cleared waivers and was ushered to the minors. Lagesson has been solid for Bakersfield this season, collecting three goals and eight points in 21 AHL games. The Swede's addition to the roster gives the Oilers seven healthy defensemen.