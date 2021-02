Lagesson (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

The Oilers haven't released a specific timetable for Lagesson's return, but he'll miss Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg at a minimum. Another update on the 24-year-old blueliner, who's picked up two helpers through eight games this campaign, should be released once he's deemed fit to play.