Lagesson produced an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Lagesson's first NHL point was mostly of his own doing. His shot attempt was tipped in for a goal by Jujhar Khaira at 6:53 of the first period to get the Oilers on the board. A fourth-round pick from 2014, Lagesson is still in competition for playing time on a deep blue line in Edmonton. The Swede has just one shot on goal, four hits and two blocked shots through four contests in a limited role on the third pairing.