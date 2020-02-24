Play

The Oilers assigned and recalled Lagesson to and from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

The move was strictly to make Lagesson eligible for the remainder of the AHL season. The 24-year-old could be back down in the minors before too long, as he's suited up in just six NHL games this season. The Swede will look to crack the lineup again for Tuesday's game against Anaheim.

