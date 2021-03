Lagesson (upper body) had one shot and one hit in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Lagesson was seeing his first action following a 10-game absence and, with Edmonton able to consistently roll all three defensive pairings, received just over 19 minutes of ice time, all of it at even strength. The 25-year-old Swede has two points through nine games but has performed effectively as a shutdown defender when called upon.