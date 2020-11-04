Lagesson signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension with the Oilers on Wednesday. The first year of the deal is two way, whereas the second year of the deal is one way.

Lagesson is currently playing for HC Vita Hasten in his native Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league, having racked up three goals and nine points while posting a plus-6 rating through 11 games. He spent most of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Bakersfield, notching 10 points in 25 contests, but he also made eight appearances with the Oilers, going scoreless while registering a minus-4 rating over that span. He'll likely once again bounce between the AHL and NHL in 2020-21, but he could be a full-time player for the big club the following year.