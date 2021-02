Lagesson left Monday's game against Winnipeg with an upper-body injury and will not return, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Lagesson was only on the ice for 6:47 before suffering his injury. The 24-year-old has been active in the Oilers' lineup for seven straight games, scoring two assists in that span. He'll be day-to-day until another update is available.