Lagesson posted an assist and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

Lagesson saw just 7:29 of ice time, as the Oilers leaned heavily on their top-four blueliners in the contest. The 25-year-old defenseman has earned two assists with 11 shots on net and 11 hits in 10 games this year. He needed 19 games to pick up two helpers last season, but he's still not established as a full-time NHLer. Kris Russell (upper body) and Slater Koekkoek (COVID-19 protocols) are nearing returns, which would likely see Lagesson move back to AHL Bakersfield or the taxi squad soon.