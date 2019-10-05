Play

The Oilers assigned Lagesson to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.

Joel Persson (shoulder) is set to make his season debut against the Kings on Saturday, so the Oilers are no longer in need of Lagesson's services as a depth defenseman. The 23-year-old Swede will stick with Edmonton's AHL affiliate for most, if not all of the 2019-20 campaign.

