Lagesson (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Senators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Lagesson has missed the Oilers' last 10 games with an upper-body injury, but he's expected to draw back in and skate on Edmonton's third pairing during Wednesday's contest. He's notched two helpers through eight top-level appearances this season.