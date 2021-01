Lagesson will attend the Oilers' training camp, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Lagesson was on loan with HC Vita Hasten in Sweden while awaiting the start of training camp in North America. Lagesson failed to record a point in eight contests with the Oilers last year, but he racked up 10 points in 25 outings with AHL Bakersfield. The fourth-round pick from 2014 projects as a minor-league option in 2020-21.