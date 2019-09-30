Oilers' William Lagesson: Sent down Monday
Lagesson was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
With the announcement of Brandon Manning being put on waivers, it appeared Lagesson had made the Oilers' Opening Night roster out of camp. The waivers-exempt Lagesson was also reassigned shortly after the waivers announcement, which makes it appear that the Oilers will start the season with only six healthy defensemen, including rookie Ethan Bear.
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.