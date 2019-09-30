Lagesson was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

With the announcement of Brandon Manning being put on waivers, it appeared Lagesson had made the Oilers' Opening Night roster out of camp. The waivers-exempt Lagesson was also reassigned shortly after the waivers announcement, which makes it appear that the Oilers will start the season with only six healthy defensemen, including rookie Ethan Bear.

