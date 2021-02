Lagesson (upper body) isn't available for Saturday's game versus the Flames, Hernan Salas of TSN 1260 reports.

Lagesson will miss his third straight game with the injury. The Swede doesn't have a timetable for his return, but the Oilers' blue line is deep and he may not be much of a factor even when healthy. The Oilers' next game is Tuesday versus the Canucks.