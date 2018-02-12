Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Collects rare helper

Auvitu notched an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.

The Oilers relied heavily on Auvitu with Adam Larsson (personal) and Andrej Sekera (face) on the shelf. The French blueliner made the most of this opportunity by earning an assist, three hits and two blocks in the contest. Auvitu has been scratched in eight of the team's last ten games and isn't reliable enough to be depended on at this moment.