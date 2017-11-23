Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Contributes two helpers Wednesday

Auvitu registered two assists, four shots, and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The French blueliner has three assists in his last two games after going point-less in his first six games of the season. A healthy scratch over the previous three contests, a lack of consistent playing time continues to limit the 28-year-old defender's fantasy value in any format.

