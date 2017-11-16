Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Earns assist Tuesday

Auvitu picked up his first point of the season against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Auvitu has thus far sat in more games (11) than he has played in (seven), so it shouldn't come as a surprise it took a while for him to contribute offensively. Even when he is in the lineup, the blueliner's minutes are limited, as he is averaging a mere 14:46 of ice time. Until he can secure a more consistent role, the Frenchman will not offer much in terms of fantasy value.