Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Future remains uncertain

Auvitu finished his lackluster season injured (undisclosed) and without a guaranteed role for 2018-19.

Auvitu was unable to play the final two games of the 2017-18 season with an undisclosed injury -- he finished the campaign with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 33 games this season. The French blueliner played a minimal role (13:33 average time on ice) and was deemed a healthy scratch more often than not in the closing months. As an unrestricted free agent in 2018, Auvitu's future remains uncertain -- regardless of his next endeavor, he will have to prove himself to earn a major role with any club. The 28-year-old defenseman is best left alone on draft day for now.