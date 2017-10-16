Play

Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Makes season debut

Auvitu made his season debut in Saturday's game against Ottawa. He played just 15:23, contributing a shot and a minus-1 rating.

Auvitu isn't likely to be a big contributor to fantasy rosters, as evidenced by playing just once in four games. Even when he was in the lineup, he saw limited ice time.

