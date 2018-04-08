Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Out for finale

Auvitu (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game against the Canucks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

Since this is the final game of the season for the Oilers, that simply means Auvitu is done for the year. The defenseman also missed Thursday's contest, so Edmonton will likely just roll with the same lineup they used against the Golden Knights. The fantasy impact of Auvitu's absence will be minimal, given he only managed nine points this season.