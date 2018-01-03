Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Seated in press box

Auvitu has been a healthy scratch in seven straight outings.

Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles was more of the same for Auvitu, who has been relegated to the role of press box observer. It will likely take a string of injuries for the winger to see the ice, as he is probably behind fellow scratch Anton Slepyshev as the next man up. In his limited opportunities (19 games), the 28-year-old Auvitu has put together a decent performance with two goals, three helpers and 47 shots on net. Until he can secure a regular role, the Frechman won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.