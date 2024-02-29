Hyman scored twice on six shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Hyman helped dig the Oilers out of an early 2-0 deficit. He scored on the power play late in the first period and added an even-strength equalizer in the second. The winger has surged to the 40-goal mark, racking up eight tallies over his last six games. He's up to 59 points, 207 shots on net, 56 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 56 contests overall. Hyman is the second player in the league to reach 40 goals, trailing only Auston Matthews (52).