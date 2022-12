Hyman recorded an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Hyman helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins empty-netter in the third period. The assist was Hyman's ninth in his last six outings, with only a one-game injury absence interrupting his playmaking. The 30-year-old winger has nine goals, 19 helpers, 101 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-5 rating through 27 contests this season.