Hyman logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Hyman has five points over his last three games, but this was his first power-play point since Feb. 5 versus the Blackhawks. The 32-year-old winger will be asked to handle more responsibilities on offense while Connor McDavid (lower body) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) are out of the lineup. Hyman's game isn't solely dependent on linemates -- he gets to the front of the net and cleans up scraps, so he just needs to play alongside a shoot-first player. For the season, he has 42 points (12 on the power play), 186 shots on net, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 64 appearances.