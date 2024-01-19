Hyman scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

As of tonight, Hyman has tied Brock Boeser and Artemi Panarin for fifth place in the NHL with 27 goals. He finished off a goal-mouth feed from Connor McDavid on the power play late in the third period to guarantee the win for Edmonton. Hyman also provided an assist on Edmonton's other power play goal. While Hyman was not selected to the NHL all-star game, he has played like one for the Oilers all year and he has been a huge reason for their franchise-record 12th consecutive win.