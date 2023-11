Hyman (illness) will be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Winnipeg.

Hyman was absolutely rolling before missing Tuesday's tilt versus Vegas with an illness, having racked up four goals and three assists, including two power-play points, in his last three contests. In addition to slotting into a top-six role, Hyman figures to be a lock for the No. 1 power-play unit considering he has registered six of his 22 points with the man advantage.