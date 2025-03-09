Hyman scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Hyman had the Oilers' first two goals of the game and also helped out on Connor McDavid's tally in the second period. This was Hyman's first multi-point effort since Jan. 23 versus the Canucks. The 32-year-old winger had been limited to three goals and two assists over the previous 14 contests, and he's bounced between the first and third lines in that span. For the season, he has 22 goals, 37 points, 166 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-9 rating over 58 appearances. He should return decent offense as long as he stays alongside McDavid at even strength.