Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Hyman has five goals, including two on the power play, over his last three games. The winger broke up Jakub Dobes' shutout bid at 12:29 of the third period in this contest. Hyman is at seven goals, 11 points, 34 shots on net, 28 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over 14 appearances this season. He should continue to see ample playing time on the top line and first power-play unit.