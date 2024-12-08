Hyman scored a power-play goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Hyman received a threaded pass from Connor McDavid and made no mistake, putting the Oilers ahead 3-0 at 14:37 of the second period. This was Hyman's third goal over two contests since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 32-year-old winger is up to six tallies, 11 points (four on the power play), 62 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating over 22 appearances. He continues to play on the top line and top power-play unit, and his play since his return from injury is a good sign that his season is heading in the right direction.