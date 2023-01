Hyman scored a power-play goal on five shots and added three assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Hyman scored at 8:31 of the first period to put the Oilers up 2-0. He had the primary assist on their other three goals, putting together one of his best games of the season. He's on a five-game point streak consisting of four goals and eight assists, and he's up to a career-high 56 points (24 tallies, 32 helpers) through 47 contests overall.