Hyman logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Hyman helped out on the first of Evan Bouchard's two goals in the game. With seven goals and five helpers over his last six appearances, Hyman has been one of the Oilers' top forwards as they continue to turn their season around. He was pretty good during their early struggles as well, which has him at 15 goals, 12 assists, 81 shots on net, 20 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 23 contests.