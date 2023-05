Hyman notched two assists, six hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

One of Hyman's helpers came on the power play. The winger is up to two goals, four assists, 21 shots, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating through seven playoff contests. He was better than a point-per-game in the regular season, but Hyman's taken a small step back early in the postseason, though playing in the top six means he could have a burst of offense at any time.