Hyman scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Hyman has three goals and an assist over his last four games. His tally Thursday gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead. The 31-year-old winger is up to 29 tallies and 46 points through 43 appearances while adding 161 shots on net, 33 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-17 rating. Hyman had a career-high 36 goals and 83 points last season, but he's on pace to eclipse both of those marks in 2023-24.