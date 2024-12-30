Hyman notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Hyman's point streak is up to eight games, a span in which he has seven goals and three assists. He's earned four of those points on the power play, where he continues to log time with the first unit. The Oilers struggled with the man advantage early on but are back to being a top-10 team in that regard, with a 23.7 percent success rate on the power play for the season. Hyman is up to 13 goals, eight helpers, eight power-play points, 86 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-7 rating over 31 appearances.