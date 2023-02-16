Hyman logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
Hyman has a goal and three assists during his three-game point streak. The winger has also added 14 shots on net in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old is up to 64 points (21 on the power play), 209 shots, 52 hits and a plus-16 rating through 54 contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Zach Hyman: Records power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Zach Hyman: Matches career goal mark•
-
Oilers' Zach Hyman: Joins 60-point club•
-
Oilers' Zach Hyman: Strikes on power play in OT loss•
-
Oilers' Zach Hyman: Carves up Canucks for four points•
-
Oilers' Zach Hyman: Point streak reaches four games•