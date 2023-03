Hyman had a goal, an assist and seven shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hyman was effective against his former team. He helped out on Connor McDavid's second goal of the first period, then lit the lamp himself prior to the first intermission. The assist was Hyman's 70th point of the season, and he's now just one goal shy of potting 30 for the first time in his career.