Hyman logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.

Hyman set up a Kailer Yamamoto goal in the second period that ended up being the game-winner. The 30-year-old Hyman saw a five-game point streak end Tuesday versus the Flyers, but he's been hard to keep off the scoresheet this season. The winger is up to 27 goals, 41 helpers, 217 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-14 rating through 58 appearances while serving as a fixture in the Oilers' top six.