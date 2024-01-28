Hyman scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Hyman's empty-netter was his 30th goal of the season. He racked up nine goals and four assists over 11 contests in January, a month that saw the Oilers run their winning streak to 16 games. The 31-year-old winger is a natural fit in the top six and on track for a career year while playing alongside Connor McDavid. Hyman has 47 points, 163 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 44 outings this season.